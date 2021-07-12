Mavs Academy Starts All-Girls Hoop Camp for Young Athletes

Young athletes in the Mavs Academy All-Girls Hoop Camp are the first to go through the all-girl basketball camp. "These girls are able to feel that they're connected to someone who, number one, looks like them," Dallas Mavericks Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Gail O'Bannon said. "You learn about courage. You learn how to be a leader. You build confidence. All of those things. All of those things are truly important with girls."