Dallas, TX

Mavs Academy Starts All-Girls Hoop Camp for Young Athletes

By Noelle Walker
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung athletes in the Mavs Academy All-Girls Hoop Camp are the first to go through the all-girl basketball camp. "These girls are able to feel that they're connected to someone who, number one, looks like them," Dallas Mavericks Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Gail O'Bannon said. "You learn about courage. You learn how to be a leader. You build confidence. All of those things. All of those things are truly important with girls."

www.nbcdfw.com

