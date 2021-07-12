Cancel
Citi to Sell Venezuela Operations to BNC

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 16 days ago

(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would sell its operations in Venezuela to Banco Nacional de Crédito (BNC), but did not disclose the terms of the deal. The sale to the Venezuelan bank, which has received regulatory approval, is expected to close in the next few weeks, Citi said.

