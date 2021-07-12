Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Pride parade set to return in August

By Kari Williams
KSHB 41 Action News
 16 days ago
After a hiatus, Kansas City's Pride Parade is back for 2021.

Kansas City Pride Community Alliance announced Monday it will hold the KC Pride Parade at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21.

The parade will begin at Westport Road and Central Street, heading west on Westport Road toward Broadway Boulevard before finishing at Theis Park just south of the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art.

The parade is part of the broader KC Pride Festival 2021, which takes place on Aug. 21-22 at Theis Park.

Those interested in participating in the parade must register by Aug. 14.

More information can be found on the KC Pride Community Alliance website .

