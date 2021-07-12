Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parker, CO

Parker boy's baseball card reviews earn praise, lead to custom companion card

By Jason Gruenauer
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHjfM_0auo7MPB00

DENVER – Nine-year-old Bake Grice, from Parker, is like most 9-year-olds in that he likes to play video games and watch videos on YouTube.

But he sets himself apart by doing online reviews of Topps baseball cards on both YouTube and Instagram.

“I just started doing the videos, and the more I made them more entertaining, the more I went on,” he said.

His card reviews are called “Project 70,” and in them, he looks at the specialty cards being made for the Topps 70th anniversary , which put an artistic spin on the traditional collectibles.

“This is a lot of work for someone my age, because I’ve done at least 102 of these episodes, and that’s basically a whole month,” Blake said.

Parker boy's baseball card reviews earn praise, custom companion card

His Instagram page, the_daily_blakedown , has garnered more than 250 followers and led to praise from Topps, designers and artists.

He’s done so many videos, he caught the attention of one of the artists behind the 70 th anniversary cards named DJ Skee. The far-from-shy 9-year-old gave the artist an idea from one that became reality.

“I gave him this idea of Mickey Mantle and Eminem – a companion card. And they both started with ‘M,’ so we thought, ‘Wow, perfect companion card,’” Blake said. “It took some trial and error, and it ended out with a great card.”

The card also includes an important Easter Egg Blake insisted on having.

“The puzzle piece is for my brother, because he has autism,” said Blake. “And I love my brother a lot, so I want to support him.”

Thousands of the special companion card were made and sold, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting children with autism.

Blake said he is hopeful that he can collaborate on more future card designs, but in the meantime, says he still has plenty of videos to record in order to make it through the Topps Project70® series.

“One-thousand twenty of them,” he said.

Comments / 0

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parker, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Parker, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Skee
Person
Eminem
Person
Mickey Mantle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Cards#Online Reviews#Video Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Topps
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy