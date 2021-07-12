Cancel
Combat Sports

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley date, location and weight class finalized for boxing match

Cover picture for the articleMost of the details for the blood feud boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have been finalized, according to a recent press release from Showtime. Paul vs. Woodley will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sun., Aug. 22, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, streaming online via Showtime pay-per-view (PPV), The venue, located in Paul’s hometown, hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Sends Bold Message To Jake Paul

The result of UFC 264 – which saw Dustin Poirier defeat Conor McGregor has the entire world, let alone the entire combat sports world, buzzing. Poirier defeated McGregor in the first round after doctor stoppage due to McGregor breaking his leg. The PPV buys for Dustin Poirier Vs Conor McGregor just leaked.
Posted by
Indy100

Jake Paul tried to mock Conor McGregor after his UFC loss and it kind of backfired

Jake Paul’s feud with MMA star Conor McGregor is hotting up once again after the Irishman lost his third fight against Dustin Poirier on Saturday night. With McGregor suffering a gruesome ankle injury at the UFC 264 bout, the match ended with a doctor stoppage – much to the delight of Paul who’s been looking to fight ‘Mystic Mac’ for some time now.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Threatened’ By Fighter At UFC 264

The former UFC fighter Chris Leben has now turned into a bare-knuckle boxer. He recently forewarned Youtuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul ahead of UFC 264. Paul has previously made an appearance at a UFC event and entailed himself into a verbal exchange with former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Gervonta Davis Reveals ‘Embarrassing’ Boxing PPV Draws.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Photo With Young Girls At UFC 264 Revealed

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a boxing match. Currently, the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley Accused Of Big Name UFC Affair

Hector Lombard recently had a high-voltage staredown with Tyron Woodley at BKFC 19 event. Lombard and Woodley both were witnessed ringside at Friday’s event in Tampa, FL. They have a history as they previously were teammates at American Top Team. They’ve both lauded most of their affiliation with the gym over the years, but apparently there’s still some bad blood at least from Lombard’s side. Stipe Miocic Leaving UFC For New Company?
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Jake Paul and Dustin Poirier trade barbs following defeat of Conor McGregor

The war of words between Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier boiled over on Twitter. Jake Paul continues to remain relevant in the MMA community, especially after Dustin Poirier’s doctor stoppage win against former double-champion, Conor McGregor. Paul had a custom-made “Sleepy McGregor” chain created ahead of the Poirier-McGregor trilogy, and now, he’s back for more beef between he and two of the biggest MMA stars.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jake Paul throws ANOTHER insult at Conor McGregor by claiming Tyron Woodley is a 'lot more dangerous fighter'... but confirms talks of fight with The Notorious as he recovers from a broken leg

Jake Paul's relentless campaign calling out Conor McGregor continued as he slammed the Irishman as a weaker opponent than Tyron Woodley. Paul has pursued a boxing match with The Notorious for several months now, and is clearly pushing all the buttons he can to make it happen. This is despite...
Cleveland, OHBad Left Hook

Tyron Woodley preparing for Jake Paul as if he were facing Canelo Alvarez

With Tyrone Woodley set to collide with Jake Paul in boxing’s next sideshow, both fighters made an appearance yesterday for an official press conference leading into the Aug. 29th bout taking place in Cleveland, OH. And while some might think of this as a one-off opportunity for Woodley to make some cash in the squared-circle, Woodley says he’s treating this as a new career path and is taking his training extremely serious.
Combat Sportswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jake Paul’s Height And Weight?

One of YouTube’s biggest stars, and now one of boxing’s most controversial personalities, Jake Paul has cemented himself as one of the sport’s biggest draws. Debuting in the sport early in 2020, Paul has been able to string together three victories all coming via TKO / KO. Most recently, Paul took on former UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler, Ben Askren who he handled quickly, finishing in round one.
Combat Sportshypebeast.com

Watch Things Heat up Between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley at LA Press Conference and Face Off

Now that the official fight date has been announced for August 29, Showtime Boxing has squared the two fighters up for their second official press conference. Giving fans almost 25 minutes of unfiltered back-and-forth between the two boxers, the confrontation picked up where it last left off with Jake Paul staying firm that he will knock Woodley out, although he did admit that this will be his toughest test yet. Tyron Woodley was also full of confidence as he assured Paul that his past fights weren’t with a real fighter and a champion like himself. As the conference continued the two became heated with both fighters taking personal jabs at each other. The presser ended with Paul upping the stakes once more where the loser now having to get an “I Love You” tattoo of the winner’s name.
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Jake Paul backflips on KSI boxing match plans: “He needs me more”

While they were once at each other’s throats, Jake Paul has confirmed he’s no longer interested in pursuing a fight with British YouTube star KSI. When the trend of social media boxing started to emerge, KSI was the one leading the charge. His initial series with Logan Paul was among the first high-profile boxing crossovers that spawned various imitations in the years that followed.
NFLHastings Tribune

Tyron Woodley is already talking multiple fights against Jake Paul, who says not so fast

LOS ANGELES — Confidence oozed from Tyron Woodley as he shared a stage with Jake Paul on Tuesday afternoon to announce their Aug. 29 cruiserweight fight in Cleveland. "I saw a man who doesn't really have fight left in him," Paul said, beating the MMA fighter to the punch. "I saw a man who's been defeated multiple times now and will be finished and sent into retirement by a Youtube Disney star boxer."

