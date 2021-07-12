Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley date, location and weight class finalized for boxing match
Most of the details for the blood feud boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have been finalized, according to a recent press release from Showtime. Paul vs. Woodley will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sun., Aug. 22, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, streaming online via Showtime pay-per-view (PPV), The venue, located in Paul’s hometown, hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.www.mmamania.com
