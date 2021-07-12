Valerie Bertinelli's Son Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts After Trolls Mock Her Weight
Dozens of celebrities offered their support after Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli posted a tearful response to a troll who mocked her weight, including her son, musician Wolfgang Van Halen. After a troll told Bertinelli she should lose weight, Bertinelli, 61, said the comment was "not f—ing helpful." Van Halen, Bertinelli's son with the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, reminded his mother she is "perfect."popculture.com
