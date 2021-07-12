Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Valerie Bertinelli's Son Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts After Trolls Mock Her Weight

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of celebrities offered their support after Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli posted a tearful response to a troll who mocked her weight, including her son, musician Wolfgang Van Halen. After a troll told Bertinelli she should lose weight, Bertinelli, 61, said the comment was "not f—ing helpful." Van Halen, Bertinelli's son with the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, reminded his mother she is "perfect."

popculture.com

Comments / 43

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ree Drummond
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#Pioneer Woman#Instagram Stories#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meme
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Celebs Had To Say About Valerie Bertinelli's Emotional Instagram Post

Fame and success don't shield celebrities from the pain of hurtful online comments. Valerie Bertinelli has been in front of TV cameras since she was just 15, when she was cast in the 1970's sitcom "One Day at a Time," per Today. Now 61, the actress is a fixture on the Food Network with "Valerie's Home Cooking" and other shows. While fans might think that Bertinelli would just shrug off online criticisms or just not read them at all, she can still get stung.
Recipestalesbuzz.com

Valerie Bertinelli shares tearful response to body shamers:

Valerie Bertinelli is responding to an online critic who told her she needs to lose weight in a tearful Instagram video posted on Thursday night. The television chef and former Jenny Craig spokeswoman took to her social media to share that she had been combing through recipes in preparation for a new cooking video when she made the mistake of reading the comments. She quickly came across one that critiqued her physical appearance and recorded a video of her response.
RecipesPosted by
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Explains Regret for Promoting Jenny Craig and the ‘Diet Industry’ After Emotional Video

Actress and television personality Valerie Bertinelli emotionally speaks out about her regret for promoting Jenny Craig and “diet culture.”. Bertinelli took to social media to respond to an online body shamer. The 61-year-old says that she is regretful for “buying into the diet industry.”. During the Instagram video, Valerie Bertinelli...
Weight LossPosted by
Outsider.com

Eddie Van Halen’s Ex-Wife Valerie Bertinelli Calls Out Doctor for Response to Her Thoughts on Getting Pregnant

Valerie Bertinelli, actress and ex-wife of the late rock star Eddie Van Halen, is continuing her public campaign against weight shaming. On Monday, Bertinelli offered a response to a tweet posted by writer Wendy Molyneux. The writer was discussing how her doctor first told her to lose weight, as opposed to diagnosing her cancer. Numerous women began posting anecdotes of doctors shaming people for their weight.
Weight LossPosted by
Mashed

Valerie Bertinellli Just Shared An Emotional Message About Her Weight Loss Struggles

Thanks to biology and human nature, there are a few things in life that are inevitable. One is, no matter how fit you may have been as a young person, as the years go by, your metabolism will slow down and hormonal changes will make it a struggle to keep those extra pounds at bay. Not to mention life and health changes that can affect weight. Another sad but true fact is that people can be hurtful with their comments, particularly on social media and towards anyone who is in the public eye. Put these scenarios together, and it can be a really tough situation for anyone.
CelebritiesPosted by
Woman's World

Valerie Bertinelli’s 6 Keys to Reclaiming Her Joy

The uncertainty brought on by the pandemic has made this past year hard on everyone —even America’s sweetheart, Valerie Bertinelli. On top of COVID-19 stress, she was dealt a heartbreaking blow in October 2020 with the loss of Eddie Van Halen, her ex-husband, friend and the father of her son, Wolfgang. “It’s been hard,” shares Bertinelli, who was at Eddie’s bedside when he passed. “Some days, I feel motivated to get moving, and others I struggle and feel sad. So I try to take it one moment at a time to find a way back to joy.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli & Demi Lovato Spotted In 1st Photos Playing Mother-Daughter On-Set Of ‘Hungry’

Valerie Bertinelli and Demi Lovato have been seen for the first time on the set of their upcoming show ‘Hungry’, rocking activewear while filming. Valerie Bertinelli, 61, and Demi Lovato, 28, are set to portray mother and daughter in an upcoming TV pilot, and the duo were spotted filming together in Los Angeles for the first time — see all the pics here. The Disney alum and the former sitcom star were all smiles as they filmed their new show Hungry outdoors, while rocking workout gear. Valerie is certainly no stranger to the small screen, having made a name for herself on One Day At A Time in the 1970s. Meanwhile Demi, who came out as nonbinary earlier this year, rose to fame on the Disney Channel.
Celebritiesdawsonnews.com

Sudie Crouch: Valerie Bertinelli, I see you, sister

“Did you know someone was mean to Valerie Bertinelli about her weight?”. Mama always asks these questions as if we’re dear, close personal friends with whichever celebrity she’s seen in the news recently. “Why did they do that? Why do they care that she gained weight?”. I sighed. I wish...
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Perform Their First Live Show

Mammoth WVH mounted their first official live concert to great success on Wednesday (July 27), the Wolfgang Van Halen-led rock band performing their premiere gig in Lawrence, Kan., at the Midwestern college town's signature small music venue, The Bottleneck. The show — the first in a series of planned Mammoth...

Comments / 43

Community Policy