Bellator releases multiple former champions in latest round of roster cuts
Bellator MMA has parted ways with a slew of fighters, including multiple former world champions in its latest round of roster cuts. Among them is former Featherweight champion Daniel Straus, who has one win (as well as two losses) over current champ-champ Patricio Freire. In addition, former Light Heavyweight champion Liam McGeary is no longer with the Viacom-owned promotion. He last competed in April 2019, losing to Phil Davis after sustaining an injury to his jaw at Bellator 220.www.mmamania.com
