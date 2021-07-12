As politicians address reducing gun violence, youth in Baltimore share their concern

Coming off another weekend of violence across Baltimore with 7 shootings, city leaders met with the Baltimore Congressional Delegation in efforts to curb gun violence across the city.

Within just 1 week, there were 23 shootings city wide, nearly a third of those victims were teens.

While we hear from politicians and their plan, we're talking to youth about that issue as well.

As gun violence continues, bullets lately have been striking more youth across the city, a concern youth counselors at Graffiti church were willing to share with us.

There's been a lot of shooting going around my way so I just stay in the house unless I'm going to work and stuff," shared Tiyonna Wilson, a youth counselor at Graffitti Church.

"It is crazy young kids getting killed, they basically don't have a future and their parents don't have a son or daughter anymore," added Greg Wilson.

Congressional delegates suggested increasing ATF participation, the mayor proposed increasing resources for mental health and behavioral health and others spoke on creating stricter gun laws calling for a comprehensive national strategy.

As these conversations continue among leaders, so do the worries for Baltimore's kids. They're hopeful they can gain a peace of mind, if not for them, for the generation behind them.

"Feeling safe and going outside and being able to do the things that they want to do and not feeling like they have to...feeling like somethings going to happen to them," Davon Cole shared.

But until then, "I could walk outside and I could be the next one that dies so I gotta thank God everyday that I'm still here and breathing," Justen Levy said.