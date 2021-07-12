Parkland grad and former NFL star scoring again with denim company, coming soon to The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW), specializing in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics, is expected to open in August at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township. The space, next to Evolve Salon & Spa, previously housed Journeys, a chain selling clothing, shoes and accessories. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call

A former NFL running back is looking to score again in a different arena with the upcoming opening of his first retail store at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW), specializing in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics, is expected to open in August — “hopefully Aug. 1” — in Suite 608, according to owner Andre Williams, who played with the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers in the mid 2010s.

The space, next to Evolve Salon & Spa, previously housed Journeys, a chain selling clothing, shoes and accessories.

AW’s jeans are made from 100% organic cotton, dyed with a natural indigo dye and feature raw and washed styles as well as a signature athletic fit, with a “roomier top block that remains fitted below the knees,” Williams said.

The 2010 Parkland High School graduate, who played football collegiately at Boston College, founded the denim company as a mostly online venture in 2016.

The business arose out of Williams’ frustration with the uncomfortable fits of many mainstream jean brands. He found himself ripping a few pairs over the years and eventually gave up wearing jeans altogether — that is, until he collaborated with a design team to create his new denim-focused fashion company.

“What I did was made [the jeans] fit somebody who has an average waste size — between 28 and 40 — but who also has thighs larger than the average person,” Williams said. “So, there’s more space in the thigh area, but it still has a fitted look below the knee.”

Selvege refers to the narrow, tightly woven band on the edge of denim fabric. A selvedge, or “self-edge,” prevents the denim from unraveling and shows a “clean, finished look,” according to a message on the business’ website.

“Selvedge denim is made out of denim woven on an old-style shuttle loom, with a continuous weft,” the message continues. “This process retains the irregularities and rough-hewn nature of true denim.”

“My idea was not just to make a new fit but also make a high quality pair of jeans,” Williams said. “Originally, jeans were workwear. They were made for durability, and they’ve kind of fell away from that.”

Williams, who lives in Schnecksville but is readying to move to Bethlehem, is excited to open the first storefront of his blossoming company at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center.

“It is an honor to join the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley,” Williams said. “I look forward to crafting a unique shopping experience and providing customers with top shelf denim products for all occasions.”

The former NFL player, who retired from professional sports after a brief stint in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks in 2020, plans to offer a wide array of jeans, including men’s styles from AW and men’s and women’s styles form AW’s sister brand, DKShin, featuring jeans crafted from stretch denim and accented with genuine leather patches on the knees, biker-inspired stitching and a concealed hook and zip fastening.

Williams also hopes to expand AW’s line in the fall or winter to include women’s jeans with multiple fits.

In addition to jeans, the store also will carry shoes from Williams’ shoe line, Runningman Shoes, as well as shirts, jackets, hoodies and accessories.

To stay up-to-date on the store’s progress, follow the business Instagram page, instagram.com/awselvedge . Info: donandswagger.com .