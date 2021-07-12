Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Hill, SC

Tigers add new commitment

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Qibx_0auo6PqL00

Clemson picked up another commitment Monday from an in-state prospect in the 2022 class.

Northwestern High School (Rock Hill, S.C.) lefthanded pitcher Ethan Darden announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Darden is coming off an excellent junior season during which he posted a 6-2 record with a 1.04 ERA and tallied 101 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched, allowing only 21 hits.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers also picked up a commitment Sunday from Harlem (Ga.) High School 2023 shortstop/outfielder Tryston McCladdie.

Here are a few clips of Darden on the mound:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0auo6PqL00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

842
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Sports
Rock Hill, SC
Education
City
Rock Hill, SC
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Northwestern High School#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy