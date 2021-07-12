Formula One driver Lando Norris 'left shaken' after he was mugged near Wembley for his £40,000 one-of-a-kind watch as he got into his £165,000 McLaren supercar amid chaos after the Euro 2020 final

Lando Norris was 'left shaken' after he was mugged for his £40,000 watch following England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate's side lost on penalties to the Azzurri at Wembley on Sunday, with Formula One star Norris in attendance.

And as reported by the Sun, the McLaren driver was mugged after the game as he approached his £165,000 McLaren supercar.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was mugged for his £40,000 watch after England lost against Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening

A Richard Mille RM 11-03 watch valued at £40,000 was stolen from Norris in the incident

Norris sports the Richard Mille timepiece during the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year

A witness told the Sun: 'Lando was held and another ­robber pulled off his watch in a split second. Lando looked pretty shaken up. Security had been a nightmare all night.'

Following the incident, a McLaren team spokesman said the 21-year-old was 'understandably shaken'.

The statement said: 'McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

'Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken.

'The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.'

The statement added that no further comment would be made 'as this is now a police matter.' Sportsmail has contacted the Met Police for comment.

It was reported that one robber grabbed him and held him still while the other ripped off his valuable Richard Mille RM 11-03 timepiece.

There were widespread reports of fan violence, hooliganism, crime and disorder at Wembley

Football fans storm through the security barriers at Wembley just moments before the game

With no police in sight, stewards try in vain to force them back but scores barge their way in

Norris posted a picture of himself to his 3.4million followers on Instagram with the caption: 'Kinda sad, but (heart emoji) you @England.'

The news comes amid widespread reports of fan violence, ticketless supporters storming the stadium and bypassing security in shocking scenes.

Many genuine supporters reached their seats to find them already occupied by those who'd stormed the gates.

There were chaotic scenes in central London before and after the match as thousands gathered to drink and sing songs.

Police made 86 arrests on Sunday, including 53 at Wembley, for a number of offences including public order offences, ABH, drunk and disorderly and criminal damage. A total of 19 officers received injuries.