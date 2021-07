WALLINGFORD — Many may know Vanessa Bautista in her role as chief sanitarian for the Town of Wallingford or for her work with the Spanish Community of Wallingford. But they probably don’t know the challenges Bautista encountered along the way. She was born in Ecuador and moved to the United States at age 10, knowing no English. She said her parents emigrated from her home country first and she stayed with her grandparents and other relatives.