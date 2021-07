Counter Intel is the smart Ohio State fan's look at recruiting action taking place within the Big Ten and top national programs. The most recent dead period is now behind us, but the window for on-campus visits will be short-lived. Ohio State is set to host several visitors this week as Thursday's event has been dubbed the "Buckeye Bash BBQ." Just yesterday Garrick had the news that the list will include one of Larry Johnson's top edge targets in Hollywood, Florida's Kenyatta Jackson. August 1 will bring with it yet another dead period.