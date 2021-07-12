Mary Ellen (Hoepner) Schulz
DELAWARE, Ohio — Mary Ellen (Hoepner) Schulz died peacefully at her home on July 11, 2021, at WillowBrook at Delaware Run in Delaware, Ohio. She was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Hinsdale, Illinois to the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Rickert) Hoepner. She graduated from Hinsdale High School (Illinois) in 1953 and left nursing school after her father’s death. She married William Otto Schulz on Oct. 28, 1955, and they made their home in LaGrange, Illinois for several years.norwalkreflector.com
