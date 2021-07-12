Cancel
Agriculture

July WASDE optimistic for wheat but less so for corn and soybeans

By Michelle Rook
AG Week
Cover picture for the articleThe July World Agriculture Outlook Supply and Demand Estimates were bullish for wheat but neutral for soybeans and slightly bearish for corn. In the report released July 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered the 2021-22 U.S. wheat crop 152 million bushels to 1.746 billion bushels. The all wheat yield was pegged at 45.8 bushels per acre, down 4.9 bushels from last month. Production was lowered for other spring wheat to 345 million bushels, with the hard red spring wheat at 305 million bushels due to the severe drought conditions in the Northern Plains. This was partially offset by a 34 million bushel increase in the hard red winter wheat crop to 805 million bushels.

Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Will corn, soybeans make lows in August, analyst asks

Last year at this time grain prices were grinding lower. The news was negative. The corn and soybean crops looked great and the grain trade was bearish. At that time, funds were holding huge short positions. Every year is different. Prices are a lot higher this year than last year.
Walla Walla, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

2021 wheat harvest yield forecast lowest since 2015

Impact from the drought varies from field to field, slope to slope, and farm to farm. WASHINGTON-The full impact of the 2021 drought is beginning to show as farmers harvest a smaller-than-average wheat crop. "The crop is probably 30% below the average," said Byron Behne, Senior Marketing Manager for Northwest...
EnvironmentAgriculture Online

Weather threatens the entire U.S. soybean carryout, analyst says

The “Dome of Doom” lives on. This the high pressure system is centered in the Corn Belt and has been for well over a week. The forecast today has surged back to warmer and drier in the 14-day forecast, and it’s quite obvious the Dome has not subsided at all. In fact, it’s established itself smack dab in the middle of the Corn Belt, and is spinning rainfall off it (in other words, out of the Corn Belt) and into the west, east, and south instead). That will provide a great challenge to soybeans; essentially, the U.S. soybean yield is for the next five weeks at risk of significant yield loss.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans edge higher on U.S. crop concerns

CANBERRA, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday as concerns over tightening global supplies amid signs of crop damage in the United States underpinned prices. Corn edged lower despite recent damage to U.S. crops, while wheat rose more than 0.5%. The most-active soybean futures on the...
Fargo, NDAgriculture Online

North Dakota spring wheat crop slashed by drought -crop tour

FARGO, North Dakota, July 29 (Reuters) - The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the lowest on record going back to 1993 due to a severe drought in the northern Plains.
Agriculturespglobal.com

Deja vu for Brazilian soybean and corn farmers amid historic drought

It was only last year that Brazilian farmers endured a severe six-month long drought, leading to delays in planting soybeans and sowing the second corn crop. In 2021 too, Brazil—the world's major soybean and corn supplier—is facing one of its most severe droughts for 90 years, according to the US Department of Agriculture, threatening a repeat of the disruption to the growing and harvesting seasons.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Mielke: Milk output increases 2.9%

U.S. dairy farmers are still putting plenty of milk in the tank but not quite as much as some expected. The Agriculture Department’s preliminary June estimate was 18.96 billion pounds, up 2.9% from June 2020 and the 13th consecutive month to top output from the previous year. The 24-state total was 18.1 billion pounds, up 3.2%.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 9-11 cents, wheat up 5-7 cents, corn up 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed as spring wheat crops are assessed across the Northern U.S. Plains, where crop scouts are finding yields far below recent year trends. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 515,200 tonnes of wheat for export, up 9% from last week and 46% more than the prior four-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The International Grains Council (IGC) has trimmed its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop by one million tonnes to 788 million, with drought driving downward revisions for the United States and Canada. * The Russian state weather forecaster has cut its estimate for the country's 2021 grain crop by 3 million tonnes to 121 million tonnes, compared to 133.5 million tonnes produced in 2020, according to the RIA news agency. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 6-1/4 cents higher at $6.95 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 7 cents to $6.66-1/2 per bushel overnight and MGEX September spring wheat rose 12-1/4 cents to $9.16 per bushel. CORN - Up 1-2 cents per bushel * Corn inching higher, supported by stronger wheat markets, even as thunderstorms across parts of the U.S. Midwest capped gains. * CBOT's most-active corn contract climbed above its 20-day moving average overnight. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 414,100 tonnes of corn for export, including a net reduction in old-crop sales of 115,200 tonnes, according to the USDA. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.50-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained, supported by forecasts for heat and dryness moving into August, a crucial development phase for U.S. crops. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destination during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 233,500 tonnes of soybeans, including net reductions in old-crop soybeans of 79,300 tonnes, the USDA said. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 11 cents higher at $14.43 a bushel, while November soybeans were up 9-3/4 cents at $13.70-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed as traders eye Dominican hog disease

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday as pressure from news of a deadly hog disease in the Dominican Republic offset support from strong export sales and firm cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 0.600 cent...
Agriculturehngnews.com

Corn crop four days ahead of 2020

Continued warm, dry conditions allowed Wisconsin farmers 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 25, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Temperatures were seasonal this week with some timely rain events in...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 5 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 16 3/4 cents, September KC wheat is up 12 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 14 1/2 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 16 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 215.74 points and September crude oil is up $0.91 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.420 and August gold is up $31.50 per ounce. Soybeans, corn and wheat are maintaining solid gains at midday, with bean oil again approaching the highs. Black Sea wheat prices are rising sharply, and Brazil corn has set a new all-time high internally. Hot and dry weather is expected to again return to the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa after a brief respite, while extreme heat and dryness in the Black Sea over the next 10 days could impact corn there.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Higher

Corn is 5 to 6 cents higher, soybeans are 13 to 15 cents higher and wheat is 13 to 20 cents higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Thursday with trade continuing to work the middle of the recent range with little fresh news overall and spreads softer as September/December goes to a slight carry. Ethanol margins look stable with energies moving more sideways as well, with corn strength limiting gains a bit.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Cattle inventory numbers declining

USDA’s mid-year cattle inventory and cattle on feed reports were both bullish for cattle producers, showing year-over-year declines in cattle numbers. Total inventory of all U.S. beef and dairy cattle on July 1 was down 1.3% to 100.9 million head. The number of cattle being fed for slaughter in large feedlots was also down 1.3% to 11.3 million.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Winter Wheat, Soybean Oil Lead Grains Higher Thursday

September corn closed up 8 3/4 cents and December corn was up 7 1/2 cents. September soybeans closed up 15 cents and November soybeans were up 16 3/4 cents. September KC wheat closed up 15 cents, September Chicago wheat was up 16 1/2 cents and September Minneapolis wheat was up 14 3/4 cents. The September U.S. Dollar Index is trading down 0.44 at 91.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 216.05 points at 35,146.98. August gold is up $30.40 at $1,830.10, September silver is up $0.85 at $25.73 and September copper is up $0.0485. September crude oil is up $0.98 at $73.37, September heating oil is up $0.0295, September RBOB gasoline is up $0.0369 and September natural gas is up $0.099.

