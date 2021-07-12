Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) Acquires Kansas City, MO-Based Cardinal Ridge Apartments

Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Deal represents first Kansas City opportunity for leading not-for-profit affordable housing. Continuing its mission to create and preserve affordable housing in 15 states and the District of Columbia, NHPF today announced its acquisition of Cardinal Ridge Apartments in Kansas City, MO. The 160-unit former 9% tax credit deal includes LIHTC, market rate, and public housing units for seniors and families.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Kansas City, MO
Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Real Property#Nhpf#Cardinal Ridge Apartments#Lihtc#The Housing Authority#Hakc#Vp#Development#Family Centered Coaching#Operation Pathways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president’s plans,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy