Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Fully Motorized Roll Handling Equipment For Handling Very Long Rolls Of Foil Or Film
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, this new fully motorized roll handling equipment with extended vertical spindle attachment is designed to handle very long rolls of film or foil. Constructed from stainless steel, this roll handling solution is suitable for the food, drinks and pharmaceutical industries.www.sfgate.com
