Texas Pitcher Cole Quintanilla Selected 263rd Overall In Ninth Round Of MLB Draft

The Texas Longhorns have begun to get very busy in the 2021 MLB Draft, with two players already selected through the last two rounds of action.

On Monday, that list got even longer, when 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-handed pitcher Cole Quintanilla was selected 263rd overall by the Washington Nationals in the ninth round of the draft.

A redshirt sophomore out of Cedar Park Texas, Quintanilla is known for his powerful fastball, which was clocked as fast as 98 miles per hour this past season.

Quintanilla pitched in 40 total innings this season for the Longhorns, giving up just 22 hits and six runs while walking just 11 total batters.

The sophomore would finish the year with a 1.35 ERA and a 5-1 overall record, as he helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series Semifinals.

Quintanilla made two appearances in Omaha, pitching five total innings and giving up just one hit and one run while striking out five total batters.

The Cedar Park native was also one of the most clutch pitchers Texas had in Omaha, helping to get the Longhorns out of a bases-loaded jam in the team's elimination game against Mississippi State, to help keep his team within reach of the Bulldogs.

In 53 total appearances for the Longhorns, Quintanilla started just one game. With that said, Quintanilla projects as a starter at the Major League level.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 OL Prospect Devon Campbell Names Final Five

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.