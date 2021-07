When was the last time you walked into a beautiful shop with a variety of lovely things, unique, vintage, or rare, where you could afford just about everything you set eyes on? Think I’m kidding? How about an Asian noodle bowl complete with chopsticks and a built-in holder on sale for $28 and so beautiful you may want to cook up a new dish just to fill it. A vintage suitcase for $22, gorgeous earrings for under $30, silver spoon rings for $22, vintage Dansk mugs, $6 a piece — and this, a drop in the bucket compared to the magnitude of treasures you’ll find in this store.