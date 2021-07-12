Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Marcos, CA

Old California Coffee House rebounds post pandemic

kusi.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld California Coffee House is like so many restaurants that are now rebounding from the pandemic. The owners are so appreciative of the support they have received over the past year and are thrilled to have survived. They are looking at the glass half full. The pandemic forced them to upgrade their mobile ordering system and it is something they are continuing to use on a daily basis. They also feel like customers learned that they not only have great coffee, but excellent food options as well.

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Marcos, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Marcos, CA
Health
Local
California Health
San Marcos, CA
Restaurants
San Marcos, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Marcos, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Food Drink#California Coffee House#Alliewagnertv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy