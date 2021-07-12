HCHB partners with nVoq to improve clinician experience for home health and hospice

At the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute patients now have access to innovative virtual reality technology that can help enhance their treatment experience. Pioneered by Harvard MedTech, the technology resembles a large pair of binoculars that is worn by patients during treatment. Patients can choose from any number of relaxing scenes: sitting by a lake, walking in the woods, watching the sun rise over the ocean. The view transports them into a full, immersive experience where they are surrounded by the comforting sights and sounds of their chosen setting. Harvard MedTech has donated 29 of the virtual reality headsets to AHN’s Cancer Institute for use by patients across the Institute’s multiple clinical sites.