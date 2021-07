Summer fruit in South Florida means Mango season to most of us. We have several varieties of Mangoes to choose from. The Kent and Keitt variety are just a few that are coming in season now. There are so many recipes that you can make and enjoy with Mango. Mango Salsa, Mango Bread, Mango Smoothies, and Mango Puff Parfait are just a few great recipes to use this juicy fruit in. Our, just cut one and eat it on top of your favorite cereal, yogurt or ice cream. It’s a Summer treat for sure!