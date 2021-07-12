Quick and Creative Thinking Aids in Another Successful AIS Auction

The C-19 Situation Forced the entire world's economies to shut down in no time. No one has ever imagined the world we are living at present. The fact is that due to the disruption caused by the corona virus we have undergone more digital transformation in the last one and half year. There were numerous questions asked in the board rooms, on earnings calls, in the media and, in the government. People wanted to know how their businesses would survive when the whole world is under lockdown? The answer to all those questions came in the way of digital transformation.