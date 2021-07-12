Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Could Blackhawks' Acquisition of Caleb Jones Give Them Leg Up in Seth Jones Sweepstakes?

Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the deal isn’t official yet, the Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly traded defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers, causing many fans to wonder just what it is that the team is planning on doing to rebuild its roster this offseason. The move gives the Blackhawks a good deal of...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
John Tortorella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks#The Chicago Blackhawks#Oilers#The Blue Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLvegashockeynow.com

Report: After Keith Trade, Blackhawks ‘In Play’ for Marc-Andre Fleury

What was dead rose from the NHL trade graveyard. What we thought was off was back on as the Chicago Blackhawks finally dealt defenseman Duncan Keith the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a draft pick. That part won’t too much worry Vegas Golden Knights fans, but what followed might affect Marc-Andre Fleury and a Golden Knights trade.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson trade makes no sense at all

The Chicago Blackhawks made a very interesting trade on Tuesday night. In fact, you can claim it was a terrible trade on the part of Stan Bowman because it was. They acquired Tyler Johnson and a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for the rights to Brent Seabrook who is retired. It is a trade that makes absolutely no sense on the side of the Blackhawks.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Artemi Panarin trade continues to get worse

The Chicago Blackhawks have been a badly ran organization for a while now. That applies to on and off the ice. On the ice, the decisions made by Stan Bowman since winning the Stanley Cup in 2015 have been disastrous. The biggest stain on his resume is the fact that he traded Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Brandon Saad. It is as bad of a trade as the franchise has ever made.
NHLPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, agree on $76M, 8-year deal

SECAUCUS, N.J. — (AP) — Seth Jones is now with the Chicago Blackhawks and could become the organization's cornerstone on the blue line. Chicago acquired the star defenseman from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster trade Friday just before the NHL draft began. The Blackhawks got Jones and the 32nd pick in the draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder from the Blue Jackets for 20-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th and 44th picks in the draft and a 2022 first-rounder.
NHLbleachernation.com

All The Trades, NHL Craziness, The Unprotected, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

You never know what you might miss when you leave your phone at home to go lazy river rafting in Texas. Apparently, you can miss ALL THE THINGS. Hello from the Austin, Texas airport, where I write today’s bullets. I’m heading home and I would like to think that Texas and I both enjoyed our time with each other. But I am ready to be home and take half the voice I have left with me.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks make two great free-agent signings

The Chicago Blackhawks have been very active so far this offseason. By now, you know about Seth Jones, Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyler Johnson, and Caleb Jones. You have also heard about the subtractions, some big names like Duncan Keith and Nikita Zadorov are on the way out. Well, it seems like they are all in on making sure that their defense is better going forward. They are signing Jake McCabe to a four-year contract with a four million dollar cap hip hit.
NHLCBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Headed to Windy City

Jones was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Blackhawks on Friday, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The exact return is pending but is expected to include defenseman Adam Boqvist and multiple draft picks. Jones is expected to sign a new massive contract extension, rumored to be eight years and $76 million, when first eligible this coming Wednesday. Jones was fully expected to be traded after informing Columbus management he would not be re-signing with the club when his contract was due to expire next summer, but it's the massive extension that is the big story here. Jones' younger brother Caleb was dealt from Edmonton to Chicago in the Duncan Keith trade earlier this month and it seems quite likely that played some role in Seth's decision to sign a new long-term deal. On the ice, Jones is coming off one of his worst seasons to date. In 56 games with the Jackets in 2020-21, Jones posted five goals, 28 points, and a minus-18 rating, but he logs a ton of minutes and is still just 26 years old. This is a calculated risk for a Chicago club that badly needed an influx of talent on its blue line.
NHLtheScore

Fleury dealt to Blackhawks, reportedly doesn't want to move family

Marc-Andre Fleury may not suit up for his new team. The Vegas Golden Knights dealt the reigning Vezina Trophy winner to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Mikael Hakkarainen, the clubs announced Tuesday. However, Fleury was "totally shocked" by the deal, a source told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. A second source...
NHLbleachernation.com

Possible Price for Seth Jones, Brent Sopel Speaks Up, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Once the Stanley Cup Final was over, the NHL offseason took a bit to get going. But once it did, it’s been going 100 MPH. From Duncan Keith, to Ryan Suter, Zach Parise, and Pekka Rinne, we’ve only just begun. And in the realm of the Chicago Blackhawks, things are going to stay spicy in the offseason as the Seth Jones rumors continue to grow, as does the story surrounding the lawsuits and allegations against the team.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Caleb Jones Out to Prove He Can Be ‘Really Good Player' for Blackhawks

Jones out to prove he can be 'really good player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks made waves in Chicago on Monday when they traded arguably the franchise's greatest defenseman ever in Duncan Keith, who respectfully requested the move to be closer to his son. The soon-to-be 38-year-old-defenseman was shipped to the Edmonton Oilers, who felt they needed somebody with championship pedigree inside their locker room.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Duncan Keith Trade Opens Door for Blackhawks to Make Offseason Splash

Keith trade opens door for Hawks to make big splash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks' offseason is in full swing after the organization parted ways with three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith, who waived his full no-movement clause to be traded to the Edmonton Oilers. The trade was, respectfully, requested by the 37-year-old defenseman so he can be closer to his son in Western Canada and the Blackhawks honored that wish.
NHLYardbarker

Blackhawks Trade for D Seth Jones, Ink Him to Massive Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks have landed their primary target for a defenseman just prior to the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night. They’re also paying handsomely to keep him a part of the fold over the next eight or nine seasons. The deal is reportedly for picks and a player — early reports are the two teams are swapping first round picks with Columbus and giving up Adam Boqvist as part of the deal. Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports that the trade call hasn’t happened yet, but the deal is done and details will start rolling in.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
NHLNBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets trade Seth Jones to Chicago Blackhawks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman and alternate captain Seth Jones has been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to CBJ. The story was first reported by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. The Blue Jackets also traded the 32nd overall pick in Friday’s NHL Draft as well as a sixth...
NHLbleachernation.com

Chicago Blackhawks Sign Jujhar Khaira to a Two-Year Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks have had an active week. From the Seth Jones trade at the beginning of the NHL Draft, to the Marc-Andre Fleury trade, to the opening of free agency today, Chicago has made significant moves to change the look of the 2020-21 squad for the upcoming season. Their...
NHLbleachernation.com

Here’s What the Blackhawks Are Getting in Caleb Jones

On July 12th, the Chicago Blackhawks traded Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a third round draft pick. But because of the deservedly enormous farewell to Keith and the potential implications on SETH Jones, Caleb’s brother, we haven’t really dug into the primary return, himself. In other words, we haven’t answered the question What Does Caleb Jones Bring to the Blackhawks? So … here we go.
NHLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Caleb Jones: 5 things to know about the defenseman the Chicago Blackhawks picked up in the Duncan Keith trade

Caleb Jones shouldn’t worry about trying to fill the big skates left behind by Duncan Keith, the venerable and decorated Chicago Blackhawks defenseman with whom he swapped teams in Monday’s trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Jones is just trying to find his own game again after a disappointing season. The 24-year-old blue liner talked about getting a fresh start in Chicago and joining the team’s ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy