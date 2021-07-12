At the Giro Donne, Racers Showed Up. The Organizers Didn’t

After 10 days of racing in Northern Italy, the women’s peloton takes a breather, as many of the top riders in the fields turn their eyes towards the Olympics in Tokyo. But we at the #couchpeloton are still catching our breath from the racing action over the last week and a half: Those sprints! That final stage! Those tactical attacks and breakaways! Those mountain passes! Those... headlights that Jumbo Visma used for getting through tunnels?