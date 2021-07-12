Cancel
Cycling

At the Giro Donne, Racers Showed Up. The Organizers Didn’t

By molly hurford
bicycling.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 10 days of racing in Northern Italy, the women’s peloton takes a breather, as many of the top riders in the fields turn their eyes towards the Olympics in Tokyo. But we at the #couchpeloton are still catching our breath from the racing action over the last week and a half: Those sprints! That final stage! Those tactical attacks and breakaways! Those mountain passes! Those... headlights that Jumbo Visma used for getting through tunnels?

