Needham, MA

OPINION/LETTER: Thank you for the Fourth honor, Needham Exchange Club

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeedham’s yearly Fourth of July Celebration, the glorious fireworks display and the inspiring parade are but two of The Exchange Clubs standout events, which we, like thousands of others have relished. Yet this year offered unique challenges. How do you plan for such a major event almost handcuffed by the necessary imposing restrictions of the COVID 19 pandemic? Fireworks would have to be sacrificed, but could the Parade be saved? Somehow through ingenuity and hard work the Needham Exchange Club not only saved this Needham treasure but provided us with an inspiring, invigorating Fourth of July Parade.

