The NHP Foundation (NHPF) Acquires Kansas City, MO-Based Cardinal Ridge Apartments

Washington, DC – The National League of Cities (NLC) announces a new partnership with HomeFree-USA, a Black-founded nonprofit and HUD-intermediary that is focused on building financial strength and home ownership for people of color. HomeFree-USA is partnering with NLC to connect members to the mortgage finance industry and government programs to create new homebuyers, sustainable homeowners, affordable homes and revitalized communities, as well as to help prevent eviction for renters. HomeFree-USA works to stabilize communities by minimizing evictions and foreclosures by addressing the needs of renters and the landlords as well as the homeowners and the banks. Working with residents, landlords, and banks, HomeFree-USA partners with communities to leverage federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and other government programs.