Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

This Is The Summer To Get Familiar With Wines Of Alsace

By Jill Barth
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The association group for the Wines of Alsace recently conducted a unique virtual fair to show off the range of the producers and their wines from this region in eastern France. The Millésimes Alsace DigiTasting® ran for several days in early June, with members of the trade around the world mixing, mingling, and tasting virtually with winemakers via a custom platform.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

254K+
Followers
61K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Orange Wine#Wine Tasting#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#The Wines Of Alsace#Digitasting#London Wine Fair#Terroirs#Alsace Instagram Tv#Alsatian#Domaine Molt S Grand#Domaine Barm S Buecher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The Best New Wines From Champagne Don’t Have Any Bubbles at All

Before Champagne became synonymous with bubbly, the region produced wine, of course; it was just meant to be still. And while some of sparkling’s precursors might have enjoyed a modicum of fame (what came from the king’s own vineyards in Aÿ was reportedly excellent), there were also many more simple wines known as oeil de perdrix (“partridge’s eye”) due to their slightly blush color (before about a century ago, it was common for red and white grapes to be mixed in a vineyard). Situated in northeast France, after all, Champagne was famously cool, its low temperatures a challenge for ripening grapes enough to make them into delicious still wines. Historically, the wines began fermenting again in the spring after the cold winter had shut down the process, but because they were shipped (primarily to England) in wooden barriques, the bubbles didn’t hold. Around 1735, though, Louis XV authorized shipping the wine in bottles, and the rest is history, as they say: Champagne was established as a sparkling-wine region.
Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

15 Best Rosé Wines to Sip on All Summer Long

When temperatures reach record highs, there's one adult beverage that rises above the rest: rosé wine! It’s safe to say that rosé is unofficially the official drink of the summer. Not only does the pink-hued wine have a crisp and refreshing flavor, but it also pairs well with all of your favorite summer recipes—from grilled seafood to light pastas to seasonal salads. There's a rosé for every occasion—and plenty more you can drink for no reason at all! (😂) The best rosé wines can come from all over the world and are available in a variety of flavors. Some are sweet and fruity, while others are dry and acidic. There are even sparkling rosés that are perfect for serving up at a summer party. But how do you decide which rosé to pick for all your warm-weather festivities? We’ve rounded up the best rosé wines to keep on hand through Labor Day and beyond.
Greenwich, CTgreenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich Wine Society’s “Wines of Summer”

We’ve missed our wine-loving friends due to the hiatus caused by the recent pandemic. But we’re coming back later this month!. On Wednesday, July 28th the Wine Society is having a tasting of refreshing wines that are most appropriate for these hot summer evenings (6 to 8PM). We’ll start with...
Drinksvinepair.com

Your Guide to Summer Food and Wine Pairing

This article is part of a summer California winery series, California Dreaming. Discover more articles here!. Picnics in the sun, dining alfresco in the evening, courtyard wine dates, and backyard barbecues are all ingredients for some fantastic summer meals. So, whether you head up to your urban rooftop or step out from the sliding glass doors to a suburban pool, there is one constant: it’s all about wine and food pairings.
Buffalo, NYwnypapers.com

Graycliff summer fundraiser to feature French wine tasting

Event coordinated by Paradise Wines will feature Erica Sigler of Rosenthal Wine Merchant. This August, Graycliff will present an evening fundraising event in collaboration with Buffalo-based boutique wine store Paradise Wine. Erica Sigler of Rosenthal Wine Merchant is coming to town for the occasion of presenting five wines to the guests of this special tasting event.
Napa, CACharlotteObserver.com

3 new and unique wine tasting experiences for summer in Napa

SAN JOSE, Calif. — From wine and beer to brandy, in-person tasting is back in full force across Napa Valley. On our recent foray to Wine Country, we found three new and unique, stand-out tasting experiences that offer something for everyone, from brandy lovers to donkey devotees and potato chip fans.
DrinksForbes

A Smattering Of Two Dozen French Wines To Sample This Summer

In Bordeaux, France, wine vintages for 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 were all excellent. If you can sample 2017 wines—considering that most grapes succumbed to a wicked frost that year—you will find some reds exceptional, while whites from that vintage may be the best produced in Bordeaux in perhaps 50 years.
Omaha, NE3 News Now

Stellabrate with Stella Rosa Wines this Summer!

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this Business Spotlight, Audrey Lewis has a special offer to help you find out why Stella Rosa Wines are perfect for summer!. Stella Rosa is America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine and is made with real fruit flavors, are naturally gluten-free and vegan, low-calorie, and low-alcohol, making them the perfect guilt-free wine for summer! For more information visit https://stellarosawines.com.
tribuneledgernews.com

Summer beer, wine and sprits festival at the Mall this August

Jul. 23—STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Mall will play host to a new festival dubbed the 2021 Staten Island Summer Beer, Wine, and Spirits Festival. The outdoor event is planned for August in two three-and-a half hour-sessions with live music as the backdrop. The festival will take place...
Drinksprimewomen.com

Hello Sunshine: 5 Prime Patio Wines for Summer

I have a confession to make. I love wine. I love the act of sitting down with a friend and having a glass of vino or having a delicious meal that’s enhanced when paired with a glass of wine. One of my favorite things to do is pour a glass, grab a book, and lose myself in a good story while sitting in my favorite cozy chair.
Restaurantsbeaconjournal.com

Local Flavor: The Wine Mill a rustic oasis for summer dining, sipping

A couple of stolen hours enjoying food and wine in the beautiful garden at The Wine Mill in Cuyahoga Falls were a welcome tonic to a busy work week recently. My husband, Steve, and I were looking forward to some outdoor noshing and wine sipping at this rustic venue last week, during a break from all the rain. The Wine Mill, a wine bar and eatery, is housed in a historic 1846 barn-style building that started out as a corner store and has since served as everything from a farm house to a campground gift shop to an architect's office.
Drinksadvancedmixology.com

25 Wine Cocktails To Bring Your Summer Gathering Up A Notch

What's the best way to beat the summer heat? Wine cocktails, of course! When it comes to summer sipping, there are lots of options out there that you may not have tried. There are drinks for everyone on this list, so get ready for some good drinking this summer! Check out these 25 wine cocktails and see if any of these will become your new go-to drink this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy