This Is The Summer To Get Familiar With Wines Of Alsace

When temperatures reach record highs, there's one adult beverage that rises above the rest: rosé wine! It’s safe to say that rosé is unofficially the official drink of the summer. Not only does the pink-hued wine have a crisp and refreshing flavor, but it also pairs well with all of your favorite summer recipes—from grilled seafood to light pastas to seasonal salads. There's a rosé for every occasion—and plenty more you can drink for no reason at all! (😂) The best rosé wines can come from all over the world and are available in a variety of flavors. Some are sweet and fruity, while others are dry and acidic. There are even sparkling rosés that are perfect for serving up at a summer party. But how do you decide which rosé to pick for all your warm-weather festivities? We’ve rounded up the best rosé wines to keep on hand through Labor Day and beyond.