The Best Triathlon Cycling Shoes in 2021
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. While clip-in cycling shoes aren’t necessarily the first thing you need as a new triathlete, they’re one of those things you’re going to get eventually. It’s just a matter of time. The best pair of triathlon cycling shoes for you will provide a stiff platform to pedal, enough side to side play (or float) to prevent any knee tracking issues, go on quickly in transition, dry quickly when wet, feel comfortable for one hour or three or seven, and come off quickly in T2.www.triathlete.com
Comments / 0