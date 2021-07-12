Cancel
Avalon, CA

"Catalinaville" Beach Party Fundraiser To Benefit Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation

 16 days ago

AVALON, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. A Margaritaville-style event, complete with live bands and beach dancing, will take place Saturday, August 7 to benefit the Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation. "Catalinaville" will be held at the Descanso Beach Club with a cocktail reception and dinner at 5:00 p.m. followed by a beach party at 8:00 p.m. The Hinchliffe Family is the title sponsor.

