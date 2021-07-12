Cancel
Former NFL Longhorns Share Their Thoughts On Sarkisian

By Tomer Barazani
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 16 days ago

The Texas Longhorns football program has transitioned into a new identity under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian has built a talented staff that will hope to bring the Longhorns back into National Championship contention.

This past week, a trio of NFL Longhorns weighed in on the future of Texas football under SSarkisian:

Kenny Vaccaro S

“I met him at the Spring game. He seems like a great down-to-earth dude. I think he wants to win though. I think he wants to put his name and his stamp on Texas and I think he's gonna do it."

DeShon Elliot DB

“I’m excited because you know new things are coming in, new head coach, new coaching staff… A lot of young guys who are hungry who are ready to get it, ready to eat. They want to win, they want to be great.”

Joseph Ossai DE

“I talked to the guys I know and they really like the coach and they’ve bought in and that’s the most important thing when starting a new program and I think it's going to be amazing.”

The talent has always been there for the Longhorns, yet the ability to develop that talent remained questionable during previous coaching regimes.

Expectations will continue to remain high for Sarkisian as he looks to translate his previous success as the offensive coordinator at Alabama over to the Forty Acres.

