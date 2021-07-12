Cancel
Boise, ID

Increase in housing prices leads to more pets re-homed

By Anna Azallion
KIVI-TV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADA COUNTY, Idaho — Rent increases caused by growth in the Treasure Valley and the pandemic is resulting in more pets being re-homed through the Idaho Humane Society. Kristine Schellhaas, the communications manager for the Idaho Humane society says over the last few years, the animals making their way to the shelter are because of people moving out of state where they can't bring their pets, moving in with a family member whose animals don't get along with theirs, or increased rent forcing them to move.

