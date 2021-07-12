Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Protests turn to looting after former president is jailed

By cnn
KESQ
 16 days ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed the country’s military to restore calm after days of violent protests and looting sparked by the imprisonment of former leader Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa addressed the nation Monday evening, calling for calm after at least six people died in the violence and hundreds were...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looting#South African#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
News Break
Society
Country
South Africa
Related
Africadallassun.com

Looting, violence in S. Africa following arrest of former president

Government officials said Tuesday that they were working to contain the violence and prevent its spreading, following two days of rioting. The violence was triggered by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, as his supporters took to the streets last week. Shops have been ransacked, malls demolished, cars set...
Africawqcs.org

South Africa Sees Violent Week, Unrest After Arrest Of Former President

South Africa is ending one of its most violent weeks since the end of apartheid. More than 100 people have been killed, and more than 1,000 have been arrested in the middle of riots and looting in two of the country's biggest cities. NPR's Africa correspondent Eyder Peralta just arrived at his new base in Cape Town, South Africa, and he joins us now. And Eyder, good timing of this move as far as covering this news, even if that was an accidental move, because you're now there for this very big story. Can you tell us what started this? We've been reporting an arrest of a former South African president. Tell us what happened there.
Africapbs.org

Riots, looting follow Zuma's jailing in South Africa

In South Africa, rioting and looting rocked parts of the country again overnight. The trouble began last week after the country’s former leader Jacob Zuma was jailed, and police say more than 70 people have been killed and 1,200 arrested. Nick Schifrin reports.
Advocacyinsideedition.com

Over 1,000 Arrested and 72 Have Died as South Africans Protest the Arrest of Former President Jacob Zuma

South African police are reportedly taking extreme measures amidst unrest in the country, including using rubber bullets on protestors. Streets have been filled with protesters since the polarizing former South African President Jacob Zuma was put in jail. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months for court contempt after failing to appear at a corruption inquiry earlier this year.
Protestsmilwaukeesun.com

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets. IFEX, the global network of over 100 organisations dedicated to promoting and defending the right to freedom of expression and information, is calling on Myanmar's military junta. IFEX is also calling for...
Advocacyblavity.com

5 Things To Know About The Protests Rocking South Africa And The Former President At The Center Of Them

For the past week, protests across South Africa have left at least 70 dead and hundreds more arrested. Per CNN, unrest came as a result of the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, who was given a sentence of 15 months in jail for contempt of court after failing to appear in a corruption case concerning his presidency. The 79-year-old Zuma, who was President of South Africa from 2009 to 2018, had long been a revered figure in South Africa, having spent 10 years in prison alongside Nelson Mandela during the apartheid era.
AfricaPublic Radio International PRI

South Africa rebuilding after looting

Rioting, looting and violence has been plaguing the South African provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and cities like Johannesburg and Pretoria. This all comes in the weeks following the arrest of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. Now, as the looting and disorder seem to be simmering down, businesses are trying to find a way to get back on their feet. Host Marco Werman speaks with Mbali Ndhlovu, one of the co-founders of RebuildSA, a volunteer group helping businesses rebuild and recover in the aftermath of the looting.
ProtestsPosted by
KVCR NEWS

Tunisian President Fires Prime Minister After Violent Protests

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia's president fired the country's prime minister Sunday and froze parliament's activities after violent demonstrations over the country's pandemic and economic situation. Protesters erupted with celebration in the streets of Tunis after the late-night announcement. President Kais Saied also lifted the immunity of all parliament members and...
ProtestsMiami Herald

Tunisian president sacks premier, freezes parliament after protests

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday said he had frozen parliament and relieved Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi of his position, amid deepening political and economic crises in the country. The measures come hours after protesters took to the streets in several parts of the country, demanding the...
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Sohail Pardis was beheaded because the US didn’t reward him for his service

CNN — Sohail Pardis was on his way to pick up his sister in Afghanistan’s Khost province for the upcoming Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a horrific nightmare as he reached a Taliban-controlled checkpoint along his route to Kabul. As CNN reported Friday, villagers witnessed Taliban militants drag Pardis out of the vehicle and behead him.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Mo Brooks Accidentally Gave Up His Immunity From Eric Swalwell’s Insurrection Lawsuit

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that it would not shield Rep. Mo Brooks from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s lawsuit against the fomenters of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The DOJ’s decision may seem surprising: After all, Attorney General Merrick Garland has continued to protect Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit, signaling a broad view of elected officials’ immunity from civil suits. In Swalwell’s case, however, the Justice Department seized upon comments demonstrating that, at the Jan. 6 rally, Brooks was acting not as an elected official, but as a politician seeking to influence future elections. Ironically, it was Brooks himself who made these statements, under oath, in an effort to evade this very lawsuit. The congressman’s legal defense has turned into a legal liability.
Public SafetyPosted by
1240 WJIM

Report Claims Whitmer Kidnap Plot May Have Been A Setup

The original announcement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation was startling. A half dozen Michigan men were arrested and being held on federal charges. They were being accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Other men were also arrested and charged with related crimes by Michigan State Police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy