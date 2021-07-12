Protests turn to looting after former president is jailed

South Africa is ending one of its most violent weeks since the end of apartheid. More than 100 people have been killed, and more than 1,000 have been arrested in the middle of riots and looting in two of the country's biggest cities. NPR's Africa correspondent Eyder Peralta just arrived at his new base in Cape Town, South Africa, and he joins us now. And Eyder, good timing of this move as far as covering this news, even if that was an accidental move, because you're now there for this very big story. Can you tell us what started this? We've been reporting an arrest of a former South African president. Tell us what happened there.