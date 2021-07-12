Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Killed After Being Shot 64 Times Shortly Following Release From Jail

By Brad Callas
Complex
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot shortly after he was released from jail on Saturday night in an ambush. According to the Chicago Tribune, the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name was Londre Sylvester, was shot at least 64 times outside Chicago’s Cook County Jail. Following the incident, police discovered 59 shell casings around the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village.

