Heritage Festival: Youth Essay & Art Contest!

July 12, 2021

Lee Evancho

Aniston City Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges shared an opportunity for the local middle and high school students.



The City of Anniston is excited to announce this year’s Heritage Festival will be coming to Zinn Park on August 28th! In honor of the purpose and meaning behind the festival, the City of Anniston is proud to announce an Essay Contest for upcoming high schoolers and an Art Contest for upcoming middle schoolers!

• > For high schoolers, we will be accepting essay submissions (500-750 words in length) on the topic of Alabama’s impact in the Civil Rights Movement. For example, your essay should focus on the Freedom Riders’ journeys and how they impacted our country on a grand scale! Each essay will be judged by an independent festival panel, and the top 3 entries will receive a cash prize!

• For middle schoolers, we will be accepting art submissions. The art should similarly reflect on the topic of Alabama’s impact in the Civil Rights Movement. For example, your art could depict important civil rights figures from Alabama, or pivotal moments and actions from those who made change happen throughout our state! All art submissions will be judged by an independent festival panel, and the top 3 entries will also receive a cash prize!

CONTEST ENTRY INFORMATION:

• > Deadline for submissions: August 23, 2021 at 5:00PM.

• > Submissions may be emailed to citymanager@annistonal.gov or mailed to P.O. Box 2168 Anniston, Alabama 36202.

• > Entry is limited to one submission per contestant.

• > For questions contact: 256-846-2044 .

CONTEST PRIZE INFORMATION:

• > Upcoming High Schoolers (Grades 9th -12th)

• > $500 – 1st Place

• > $250 – 2nd Place

• > $150 – 3rd Place

• > Upcoming Middle Schoolers (Grades 6th – 8th)

• > $500 – 1st Place

• > $250 – 2nd Place

• > $150 – 3rd Place