2 men charged with murder for ‘retaliatory’ drive-by shooting in Federal Way

Two men have been charged in what prosecutors say was the “retaliatory murder” of a 19-year-old man killed last year in a drive-by shooting in Federal Way. Erick R. Alvarez-Lopez, 20, and Angelo D. Trejo-Martinez, 19, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The last known addresses for both of the men are in Des Moines.