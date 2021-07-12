Conor McGregor shot himself in the foot with UFC 264 rant
The video of Conor McGregor sitting with his back to the cage bathed in red light, making threats toward Dustin and Jolie Poirier as the ‘Diamond’ spoke to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, in the aftermath UFC 264, has become one of the night’s major viral story-lines across the internet. But, from a brand and promotional standpoint, it feels like one of the most notable missteps of Conor McGregor’s career inside the Octagon.www.bloodyelbow.com
