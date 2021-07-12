Don’t Let Your Data Fail You
Continuous Data Validation with whylogs and Github Actions. From the beginning to the end of your ML pipeline, data is the lowest common denominator. But prevalence of data also comes with its downside, since almost every problem in your ML pipeline either originates from or affects data in one way or another, and possibly in complex and intricate ways. For example, the presence of bad data during serving time — be it introduced from external sources or originated during your data transformation pipeline — will not only affect your current prediction results but will also be reintroduced into the loop during future model retraining.towardsdatascience.com
