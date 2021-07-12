Don’t Let Your Data Fail You

Building stable, accurate and interpretable machine learning models is an important task for many companies across industries. Machine learning model predictions have to be stable in time as the underlying training data is updated. Drastic changes in data due to unforeseen events can lead to significant deterioration in model performance. Model hyperparameter tuning can help make necessary changes to machine learning models that account for statistical changes in data over time. It is also important to understand the various ways of testing your models depending on how much data you have and consequently the stability of your model predictions. Further, the most useful models use inputs or features that are actionable and interpretable. Given this, it is important to have a good understanding of how to select the best features. The best feature selection is typically done through domain expertise. There are additional methods of feature selection that combined with domain expertise, can help build accurate models that can be used to produce actionable insights. Strong knowledge of model testing, feature selection and model tuning, along with domain expertise, can help companies get the most out of machine learning model predictions.