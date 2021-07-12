These Celebrities Make The Case For Jewel-Toned Makeup In Summer

If you feel like every A-list celebrity from every country is currently congregating in France for the Cannes Film Festival, you’re not wrong. For days now, we’ve watched as the world’s most beautiful (and talented) actors and models flock to screenings, press events, fashion presentations, and industry dinners decked out in some of the most eye-catching ensembles, complete with some serious hair and makeup looks. But while the actual awards given out at the festival are famously made of gold and crystal, it seems like jewels are on everyone’s mind. Cannes’ jewel-toned eye shadow trend is all over the red carpet, making the case for colors like goblet blue, emerald, aubergine, and ruby in the summertime rather than fall and winter holidays to which they’re typically regulated. Complementary to all eye colors and skin tones, they’re an easy way to add drama and glamour to even the simplest looks.