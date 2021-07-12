Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

3 People Shot, Injured, After Middle-Aged Men Argue Over Who Won A Foot Race

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three people were left injured outside of a local Houston barbershop over the weekend following a shooting over an old foot race. The drama started between two men who were arguing over who won an old foot race and it ended with three people being shot, ABC 13 reports. Police responded to reports of a shooting outside Mean Kutz barbershop in Northeast Houston around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Shooting#Hpd Commanders Pio#Houstonpolice#Abc News#Nissan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Washington StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

White Army Ranger Charged With Murdering Black Female Security Guard in Washington

A White army ranger is facing murder charges in the brutal beating of a Black female security guard in Washington. On Friday, 26-year-old Patrick Philip Byrne, a ranger stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree kidnapping in the attack of 41-year-old Denise Smith that was caught on surveillance video, News Tribune reported.
RelationshipsPosted by
Black Enterprise

Father Fatally Shot After Confronting Teenager Who Snuck Through Window to Visit His Daughter

A father in Louisiana lost his life in a shootout after confronting a teenager who climbed through his window to visit his teenage daughter. Dezmon Hamilton, 34, was killed on Sunday morning after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, WBRZ reports. The suspect, identified as 17-year-old Nicholas Mcquirter, was also wounded in the gunfire and was taken to a hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy