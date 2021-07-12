3 People Shot, Injured, After Middle-Aged Men Argue Over Who Won A Foot Race
Three people were left injured outside of a local Houston barbershop over the weekend following a shooting over an old foot race. The drama started between two men who were arguing over who won an old foot race and it ended with three people being shot, ABC 13 reports. Police responded to reports of a shooting outside Mean Kutz barbershop in Northeast Houston around 3 p.m. on Saturday.www.blackenterprise.com
