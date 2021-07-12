Cancel
NFL

Just keep 'Washington Football Team' forever, you cowards

By Kara Weisenstein
Mic
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNative American leaders lobbied for almost 30 years to convince the NFL team in Washington, D.C., to retire its racist moniker. It took a tragedy — the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests and forced many institutions to reckon with racist legacies — for investors to finally demand a change. Last July, the franchise scrapped the slur that'd been its name since the 1930s and went with a bland-yet-inoffensive temporary alias: the Washington Football Team, or WTF — I mean WFT — for short until settling on a permanent replacement.

