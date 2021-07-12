Cancel
TV Series

The White Lotus’ vicious social satire lines up with Succession and Parasite

By Quinci LeGardye
Polygon
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max’s six-episode miniseries The White Lotus begins with the end of a decadent Hawaiian vacation. As Shane (Jake Lacy) waits to board a flight, looking shaken and taciturn, he tolerates small talk from other vacationers — just enough that they learn there was a death at the White Lotus hotel and resort, and that the body will be on their plane. When the story cuts back to the beginning of Shane’s vacation, with a gorgeous shot of VIPs arriving on a boat, viewers will mostly be looking for clues about what’s going to go wrong. The scene’s yellow tint seems less like a sunlit glow, and more like the sun glaring down oppressively. The approach of the boat feels like an invasion. The staff is waving on the shore, waiting to assure that everything will go right during the guests’ stay, but the setup ensures that the trip itself feels wrong.

www.polygon.com

In a wide-ranging New Yorker interview, White discussed his reality TV career and being in-demand now that Enlightened feels more relevant a decade later. "I remember I was at a party at Courteney Cox’s house—I’m not really good friends with her, but I was there," he says. "And I was just about to go on Amazing Race. And Jennifer Aniston was there, and I was so proud and excited. I was, like, “I’m going on Amazing Race with my dad!” I could see Jennifer Aniston’s eyes being, like, Why the f*ck . . . ? That’s not anything that anyone aspires to, to be a reality contestant. I actually just auditioned with my boyfriend to be on House Hunters International. With Survivor, I had a party for the penultimate episode I was on, at my house. And, you know, it was the best night of my life. I won the challenge that night. Everyone thought I was throwing the party because I was going home, but instead I won the immunity challenge. I had friends from childhood there. I had the Survivor contestants there. And then I had people like Diane Keaton and Angelina Jolie! I was, like, This is the best. So, you know, maybe they think I’m crazy. Doing those shows, I thought, I’m not going to let losing the credibility of some ritzy-titzy person or critic or whatever prevent me from having this experience." White also explained that he wanted the rich on The White Lotus to be more relatable than the rich on Succession. "I think of that show Succession," he says. "It’s a great show, but it’s very king’s court. You can kind of otherize them. They’re billionaires. With White Lotus, I wanted it to be more, like, this is your next-door-neighbor rich person who is part of the system." Additionally, discussed HBO approaching him about reviving Enlightened. "If we made Enlightened now, it would feel like it was pandering to the zeitgeist!" he says. "HBO even brought up the possibility of doing a third season. But, right now, that doesn’t feel like a bold decision." White further explains: "HBO has mentioned in the last two or three years, saying that they would be interested—a one-off short season or a movie that wraps everything up. I’m not saying I would never do it, but it just makes me wonder: Why do you want to do this now? I’m such a contrarian. I love Laura (Dern), and there would be reasons to do it. But I kind of feel like it’s the Ghost of Christmas Past. It’s funny, because Amy Jellicoe could actually be the villain of the third season. There could be a funny twist."

