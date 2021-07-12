Long Sales Cycle: 5 Marketing Strategies to Boost it Up

After a successful first half of 2021 in which its sales of its face biometrics technology grew by 60 percent, FacePhi will undergo a change in its leadership ranks. Revenues rose to €4.15 million (US$4.89 million) in the first half of 2021, 60 percent higher than the first half of 2020, reflecting the company’s constant growth in markets like Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, according to the announcement. FacePhi has also entered new facial recognition projects in those markets with key financial sector clients, and also moved into the aviation vertical. The company also moved into Vietnam with a biometric onboarding contract with financial services company Pinetree Securities and into Africa through a partnership with Afrilight Technologies.
