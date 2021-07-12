45-year-old Idaho man believed to have drowned in Coeur d'Alene River

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 45-year-old Idaho man is presumed to have drowned in the Coeur d'Alene River over the weekend. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says Kevin L. Walker of Kellogg jumped into the river on Saturday afternoon after some keys fell into the water. A woman who was with Walker also went into the water, but she was wearing a lifejacket and managed to get to shore, officials say.