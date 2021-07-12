Cancel
Religion

Church says it paid off all available medical debt for entire state of New Mexico

By ADAM FORGIE
Post Register
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — An Episcopal church in New Mexico says it paid off all of the available medical debt for all of New Mexico, as well as several counties in Arizona. St. Bede’s Episcopal Church in Santa Fe, N.M. says that through donations, and partnering up with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, it was able to pay off $1,380,119.87 in medical debt belonging to 782 households. According to its website, RIP Medical Debt is a group dedicated to finding families with medical debt whose incomes are less than twice the poverty level, as well as families whose liabilities exceed their total assets, known as insolvency.

Corinne, UTGephardt Daily

2 missionaries for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fatally injured in New Mexico traffic accident

FARMINGTON, New Mexico, July 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have died in a New Mexico traffic accident. Elder Michael Austin Davis, 20, of Corinne, Utah, and Elder Tyson Gene Haycock, 20, of Miles City, Montana, both passed away as the result of injuries sustained in the accident, said a news release from the LDS Church.
Cook County Record

Judge: Pritzker's pledge to not restrict churches over COVID should end church's suit over prior restrictions

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker | Illinois Department of Public Health Livestream Screenshot. A federal judge has ruled Gov. JB Pritzker’s pledge to never again impose COVID-related gathering restrictions on churches and other houses of worship – together with Pritzker’s refusal to do so for more than a year – is enough to block a Chicago church from continuing its pursuit of a court order expressly barring the governor from ever ordering churches closed again in the name of public health.
Las Cruces, NMkgrt.com

State of New Mexico Mandates Masks for Everyone in Elementary Schools

The New Mexico office of public education says everyone must wear a mask in elementary school buildings. The new rule issued yesterday says the rule applies to everyone including those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For those in high school the rule is less constraining and allows for those vaccinated not to wear a mask. Las Cruces PUblic Schools Superintendent Ralph Ramos welcomes the new rules saying they are “what’s best for kids’ safety as well as our staff.”
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

Editorial: Church debt relief divine

Health and finance experts agree – medical issues and resulting debt are a leading cause of personal bankruptcies in the United States. And that was before the coronavirus pandemic, when medical debt spiked as millions of workers lost not only their jobs but also their employee-sponsored health insurance. Fortunately, there...
HealthUnion Leader

Letter: Paid family medical leave without a state mandate

To the Editor: When your family member falls ill, you would like to be there for them as much as you can in their time of need. New Hampshire’s Republican state government has created a new program that is going to allow you to be able to be there for your loved one and still be paid.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

St. Bede's Church in Santa Fe helps pay off $1.4M in medical debt for 782 households

It has been said a dollar doesn’t go very far these days, but a local church used $15,000 to wipe out $1.4 million in medical debt for hundreds of struggling households. St. Bede’s Episcopal Church in Santa Fe applied $15,000 in donations to clear up eligible New Mexicans’ medical debt that had gone to collections — and had money left over to aid people in half a dozen Arizona counties.
Stanford, CAEurekAlert

Medical debt in US

What The Study Did: Credit reports were analyzed to estimate the amount of medical debt in collections nationally and by geographic region and income group and its association with Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. Authors: Neale Mahoney, Ph.D., of Stanford University in Stanford, California, is the corresponding author.
24/7 Wall St.

How Productivity in New Mexico Compares with Other States

By several key indicators, economic conditions worsened in the United States in 2020. Unemployment climbed from an annual average of 3.7% to 8.1%, gross domestic product fell by 3.5%, and businesses across the country shuttered operations for good. There were some bright spots, however, and one of them was labor productivity, which increased in much […]
Societyyourglenrosetx.com

Reed: Automatic Medicaid qualification for spouse entering nursing home

Teresa and Jay are in their 80s. Jay has recently suffered a stroke and had to enter a nursing home. Teresa is in good health and able to remain at home. They own their own home, one automobile, their household furnishings, a small savings account and a bank account into which they deposit their monthly Social Security checks. They are concerned whether Jay can qualify for Medicaid.
Health247wallst.com

Counties With the Most Medical Debt in Collections

The United States is grappling with growing income inequality, but the widening chasm between these two Americas isn’t always easy to see. Even at the state level, the wealthiest can live in posh incorporated-township bubbles with their own fire and police departments, just a few miles away from some of the poorest Americans in the same city. These are the cities hit hardest by poverty in every state.
Albuquerque, NMladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: The State Of New Mexico Business

Why would any large, for profit, business want to come to New Mexico unless bribed to do so?. As New Mexico slowly stirs from its self-induced COVID coma, it finds itself with the highest unemployment rate in the country. Surrounding states are bustling with economic activity while New Mexico yawns...
EconomyKRQE News 13

Study: New Mexico ranked 18th best state to start a business in US

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico ranked as the 18th best state to start a business in the United States, according to a new WalletHub study. The study compared the 50 states across 28 key indicators of startup success to find the best place to launch a business. The top three states were Texas, Georgia and California.
Axios

America's avalanche of medical debt

Americans' medical debt added up to about $140 billion last year, according to new research published Tuesday in JAMA. Americans owe debt collectors more medical debt than any other source of debt. By the numbers: Looking at 10% of all credit reports from credit rating agency TransUnion, researchers said they...
Carlsbad, NMCurrent-Argus

Carlsbad Medical Center remains steadfast in service to southeastern New Mexico

I write today with hope for the future and gratitude for the resilience of our provider team at Carlsbad Medical Center. The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause. We care deeply about our community and remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver safe, quality healthcare services.

