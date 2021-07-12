Capitol rioter from Marion County to be released from jail
A man from Summerfield, in Marion County, pleaded guilty to joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Michael Curzio will be released from jail this week after serving six months. Curzio has been locked up since January 14th. He was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge. He will get credit for the time already served, and he will be released from jail on Wednesday.mycbs4.com
