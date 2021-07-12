Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Residents at Pineridge Apartments concerned about affordable housing

By Taniqua Pennix
mycbs4.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGainesville, Fla — Some residents who've lived in Pineridge Apartments for over a decade are being forced to move. Mable Banks has lived in the Pine Ridge neighborhood for about 5 years. She said after the new real estate company Key City Capital purchased apartments in the neighborhood some people were given 30 day notices to leave. "You can not move in 30 days. People ask you for first, last and security, so you can not move. They don’t have that kind of money," she said.

