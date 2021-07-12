Cancel
Frederick, MD

Campaign Press Release – Robert “Bob” Fischer

By Outside Source
thetentacle.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMPAIGN PRESS RELEASE CONTACT INFORMATION: Committee to Elect Fischer, Jim Wilhite, Treasurer Robert Fischer 301-514-8966 info@fischer4frederick.org RELEASE DATE: Immediate FORMER NAVY LCDR ANNOUNCES RUN FOR FREDERICK ALDERMAN Frederick, Maryland, July 11, 2021 Robert “Bob” Fischer announced today that he is running for Alderman, City of Frederick. “I believe that our beautiful and historic city is broken. I have a vision for an improved Frederick. I believe that property taxes are crippling because of wasteful government spending. I believe that we can provide more for our youngest and oldest citizens as our population grows older.” Fischer said. “I will propose solutions to rebuild businesses and people’s lives from a pandemic none of us caused or wanted. I support and will vote for funding and resources for our public safety organizations and end one-party local government because everyone’s voice needs to be heard.” Bob is an Honorably Discharged US Navy Veteran of 12 years. He proudly served as a registered nurse at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Rota Hospital Spain, and National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda/USNS Comfort. He served in Desert Storm aboard the USS Saipan Medical Department. Bob, a long time conservative, has lived in the City of Frederick for over 24 years with his wife Karen. Retired from the federal government as a nurse-scientist at the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) where they approved vaccines and biologics. He has a Master of Science (MSN) from Medical University of South Carolina. He has worked at Johns’ Hopkins Burn Center, Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center, and the Veterans Administration Hospitals in Miami, Florida and Charleston, SC. Visit his webpage at http://fischer4frederick.org/.

