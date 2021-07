The Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite is a brand-new utility item that is sure to shake up how players decide to rotate across the battle island. As part of a v17.10 hotfix on July 13, Epic Games has dropped Inflate-A-Bulls onto the island, and while its appearance may seem deflating to some, its in-game utility is sure to win over the inventory slots of many players throughout the rest of Chapter 2 Season 7.