Valorant Patch 3.01 Agent Tier List

By Samuel Purdy
dbltap.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS Tier - Cypher, Killjoy, Omen, Sage, KAY/O. Similar, but not quite the same. Cypher, Killjoy, and Omen remain in S Tier, with Sage's stock rising. The price jump for Sage's Barrier Wall (C) has deterred some players from using Sage, but on the other hand, it has encouraged smarter play with the wall, helping Sage get her groove back. The newest addition to S Tier, KAY/O, is a no brainer, with ZERO/point (E) providing a game-changing effect for his teammates and opponents.

www.dbltap.com

