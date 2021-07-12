Valorant Patch 3.01 Agent Tier List

Since the early stages of Pokémon UNITE and its beta period, players all over the world were able to have a draft image of what a first Tier List of this game should look like, at least for its early meta. The roster of the game is still small enough to be able to understand each Pokémon’s strengths and weaknesses easily, but big enough to have as much variety needed for pleasant game sessions, and lots of theory-crafting. Which is what we did as well, and are now able to offer you some visibility at Pokémon UNITE’s early-stage’s tier list.